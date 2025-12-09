Subscribe
Counting the Cost
There is a concept in the Bible called counting the cost.
Feb 3
•
Jill Amack
19
2
January 2026
Hidden Files
My dad was recruited by the FBI out of law school in the 1970s.
Jan 14
•
Jill Amack
8
3
Weary Traveler
I heard that song today, and it took me back to a time when everything seemed hopeless, where there was no clear path forward.
Jan 3
•
Jill Amack
7
2
1
December 2025
I Need a Reacher!
When I was first targeted I said this many times.
Dec 9, 2025
•
Jill Amack
11
6
4
May 2025
Bitterness
This post about Rubin “Hurricane” Carter is convicting to me.
May 27, 2025
•
Jill Amack
3
2
April 2025
Evil Genius
Something that you might not know about the targeting program run by the FBI (in conjunction with multiple agencies, including CIA and DHS) is their…
Apr 15, 2025
•
Jill Amack
4
It could happen to you
Everyone thinks “that could never happen to me” … until it does.
Apr 15, 2025
•
Jill Amack
1
