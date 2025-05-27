Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martina Young's avatar
Martina Young
Jun 9, 2025

Beautifully said Jill. You are a fighter just like Carter and will own the ring. You are an inspiration.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jill Amack
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Amack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture