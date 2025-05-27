This post about Rubin “Hurricane” Carter is convicting to me. It is so very easy to hate the people who are destroying my life.

But the point of forgiveness is not that what they are doing isn’t that bad—as Corrie ten Boom forgave her concentration camp guard and Rubin Carter forgave those involved in the sham trial that stole 19 years of his life. What happened to both of them was unjust and morally and legally wrong. Carter was right that he had every reason to be bitter.

I may not be able to control the injustice that is happening to me today, but I can control my response to it. I can pray for those who are doing this to me, from the local footsoldiers up to the decision makers and button pushers. I can try to forgive.

That doesn’t mean I stop fighting for my freedom or for my perpetrators to be brought to justice. Rubin Carter fought for 19 years to overturn his wrongful conviction. But once he was free, he didn’t allow bitterness to take another second of his life. He lived his life in true freedom. I am deeply impressed with that.

Bitterness Only Poisons the Vessel that Contains It

On June 17, 1966, two black men strode into the Lafayette Grill in Paterson, New Jersey, and shot three people to death. Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a celebrated black boxer, and an acquaintance were falsely charged and wrongly convicted of the murders in a highly publicized and racially charged trial. The fiercely outspoken boxer maintained his claims of innocence and became his own jailhouse lawyer. After serving nineteen years, Carter was finally released.

As a free man, Carter reflected on how he has responded to injustice in his life: “The question invariably arises, it has before and it will again: ‘Rubin, are you bitter?’ And in answer to that I will say, ‘After all that’s been said and done—the fact that the most productive years of my life, between the ages of twenty-nine and fifty, have been stolen; the fact that I was deprived of seeing my children grow up—wouldn’t you think I would have a right to be bitter? Wouldn’t anyone under those circumstances have a right to be bitter? In fact, it would be very easy to be bitter. But that has never been my nature, or my lot, to do things the easy way.’”

Carter goes on to say, “If I have learned nothing else in my life, I’ve learned that bitterness only consumes the vessel that contains it. And for me to permit bitterness to control or to infect my life in any way whatsoever would be to allow those who imprisoned me to take even more than the 22 years they’ve already taken. Now that would make me an accomplice to their crime.” (James S. Hirsch, Hurricane: The Miraculous Journey of Rubin Carter (Boston/New York: Houghton Mifflin, 2000), p. 310).

https://weatherstone61.wordpress.com/2009/12/02/bitterness_only_poisons_the_vessel_that_contains_it/