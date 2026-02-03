There is a concept in the Bible called counting the cost. Jesus made sure his disciples were crystal clear on the idea. Before they committed to following Him, they had to consider what it might mean for their lives. Leaving their past life behind, stepping out into the unknown, and joining the fight.

After all, no one was as embattled as Jesus. His adversary continues to this day to go after all those who belong to Him. So those who would continue His work? They would not only carry a heavy load...they would face fierce opposition.

Counting the cost means taking that into consideration before you commit.

Truly weighing whether or not this is what God is asking of you.

And once you step on that road, never turning back.

I'll admit I am troubled by the success of our enemies in decimating our volunteers. Even many who look promising do not stay the course. Sometimes there is a reasonable explanation for bowing out. Sometimes we simply never hear from them again.

Targeted Justice has enough work for a small army, yet we cannot find people who are willing to count the cost. Do you think if you put your head down they will pass you by? Do you think someone else will do the work? Or perhaps you think that those currently doing the work aren't as targeted as you are.

I assure you that is not the case.

I will never forget meeting the gentle and kind Dr. Len Ber for the first time in Washington DC. Hours later (and many times over the course of the next week) I witnessed his torture. I hate my own torture, and it is no picnic, but I do not spend almost an hour multiple times a day screaming from the pain. He still manages the Civilian Registry, does medical and technology research, and creates content every day.

In that same trip, the intrepid Richard Lighthouse nearly ran me off my feet delivering materials to senators and congresspeople. He walked miles farther than the rest of us, and we walked until we ached. We had to take turns going with him because he wore us out! He was unstoppable. When we compared painful and swollen feet at the end of the week, Richard's were the worst by far. His feet were badly burned. When he was in congressional office buildings, they used microwaves on his feet to stop him. It didn't work. Richard continues to run Targeted Justice, reverse-engineer directed energy weapons research, and produce content that helps us live this life.

I know the fearless Ana Toledo best of all, and I continue to be shocked by the things they do to her. The fact that they made her elderly dog scream at night is one that turns my stomach. The way they manipulate her implants to harm her kidneys or give her infections or cause her pain, the pain so bad she electrocutes her implants so she can continue to do this work (500 volts, no current, and only out of necessity and never alone). Ana is attacked wherever she goes in public--even in church!--and still she keeps going to Congress day after day. She leads our legal efforts, meets with lawmakers and influencers, does a podcast, is a fierce digital warrior, and still takes time to encourage others.

These are just a few examples of the people who have counted the cost and have chosen to fight for you. They are seeking freedom, not a pat on the back. A fight this important will never be easy. They know that.

Perhaps you fear that your targeting will increase if you volunteer. I believe our targeting increases based on time and menu anyway. Don't you want to fight while you still can? Many groups are in desperate need of volunteers. Not someone to offer, but someone who truly looks at the fact that there could be a personal cost to them and forges ahead anyway. Someone who is committed to showing up, week after week, and doing the work, regardless of what is thrown at them.

There is so much work to do! We cannot do it alone. But I beg of you, do not offer to volunteer without first counting the cost. That creates extra work for us with no return. Really consider what you are willing to give in this fight. And then make a commitment to ending this program for good.