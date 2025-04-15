Something that you might not know about the targeting program run by the FBI (in conjunction with multiple agencies, including CIA and DHS) is their expertise in making a perfectly sane person appear paranoid or delusional.

This is a highly effective way of discounting our testimony in court, causes permanent rifts with our loved ones, and can even lead to being locked up involuntarily in mental health facilities with no right to refuse treatment for an illness we do not have.

The evil genius about this is that no one ever looks at what caused this sudden illness, so the perpetrators get off scot-free.

Targetedjustice.com