I’m so grateful to Richard for his knowledge, expertise, and dogged determination to shut this program down. He has held Targeted Justice together against impossible odds and given me the opportunity to do something that matters.

Richard outside the FBI at Targeted Action 2025

Someday he will sit before Congress and testify to all he knows. He has the understanding to explain directed energy weapons to anyone and the credentials the folks in that room will require.

We are getting closer to that day. In fact, I am kind of in shock at the rapid change in the mood in DC. Richard before Congress no longer feels like a dream but an inevitability. What he will do on that day will change all of our lives forever.

Everything is leading up to that point. In the meantime, Richard continues to work all day, every day on shutting this program down, often on very little sleep, as the criminals only allow him to sleep a couple of hours at a time. We owe him so much! Please join me in thanking him for all he does on our behalf!