Jill Amack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
1d

Happy Birthday Richard and your work and books

Me and My biological twins Neuro Rights and Human Rights in Dk Now

Reply
Share
Evelyn Byrne's avatar
Evelyn Byrne
1d

Happily Birthday Richard🎂🌈💕

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jill Amack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture