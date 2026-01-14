My dad was recruited by the FBI out of law school in the 1970s. He drove nine hours from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to the Field Office in Denver for his interview. In the end, he turned them down.

I remember being flabbergasted by this. "Why?" I wanted to know. He told me that all the men in the building looked alike. Dressed in the same dark suits and narrow ties, starched white shirts, and short hair, some even buzzed. In the early seventies the short hair was significant, since men often wore it longer. Now, to be fair, my dad looked like that too--a very conservative dresser with horn-rimmed glasses and short hair. But to him it looked like employees of the FBI wore a uniform.

My dad was an independent thinker. He had just spent three years in law school learning how to think for himself through the Socratic method. The idea of joining an organization where he would be expected to be like everyone else was just not his thing.

This story made a great impression on me, so you can imagine my surprise when I saw the FBI response to a FOIA request on him.

"We conducted a main entity search of the Central Records System (CRS) per our standard search policy. However, we were unable to identify records subject to the FOIPA that are responsive to your request. Therefore, your request is being closed."

No exemptions are checked. They've supposedly never heard of him.

This is why Chuck Grassley exposing the Prohibited Access files was so monumental. Before that, we would read "Central Records System" as if it were the whole of the massive filing system at the FBI. Now we know that some files (we believe those belonging to those of us who have been illegally targeted by a weaponized agency) are HIDDEN FROM THOSE WHO FULFILL PRIVACY ACT REQUESTS. Those officers think they've done their job, because all the files that are visible to them have been included. But the hidden ones are the ones we need to see. And we have a right to see them.

The Privacy Act states that we have a right to see those files and correct any inaccurate information in them.

By hiding them, and therefore withholding them, the FBI is breaking the law.

Now a judge might say that it's easy to make a mistake or overlook files once or twice. He or she might be tempted to dismiss a case based on human error. But we know better.

My dad’s law school graduation

This is not error, it is policy.

That's why we are asking every TI to submit a Privacy Act request. That's why Ana has written specific wording telling them to include the Prohibited Access and Restricted Access files in their search. So there's no confusion, no wiggle room.

That way, when more than one or two TIs get the response "we cannot confirm or deny" or "we were unable to identify records," we have evidence that reveals a pattern of criminality. We can absolutely take that to court.

If we can do that, we can blow this thing wide open.

Please help us accomplish this! We are hoping to get all requests sent by January 31. Please save your mailing receipt (we recommend Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope with tracking) or print a copy of your receipt if you send it through the FBI website. And keep a copy of your signed original and any response you receive. Some time in February/March Ana will collect the evidence. You will find templates and instructions on our website at targetedjustice.com > Legal > PrivacyAct.

Every single Privacy Act request matters. It takes a couple of hours to gather the information and fill in the template, a little longer to mail or email or submit on the FBI site and track the responses or contact them again when deadlines are missed. Don't let that deter you. This MATTERS. And it could change everything.

If you would like help filling out the paperwork, please get in touch with me at JAEditing@proton.me.