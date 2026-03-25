It seems reasonable to me to expect law enforcement to present evidence when requesting a warrant to surveil someone.

If you think that’s stating the obvious, you are quite mistaken.

FISA 702 provides a workaround to the Fourth Amendment, an amendment put in place to stop the government from violating your personal privacy and/or property rights without probable cause.

In an Article III court, evidence is necessary.

In a FISA court, it is not.

This is how you end up with hundreds of thousands of innocent American citizens perpetually surveilled with no evidence of having committed a crime.

Colonial Americans were subjected to unrestricted searches by British soldiers that frequently violated their rights. James Madison suggested the Fourth Amendment as a way to make sure that kind of institutionalized abuse didn’t continue in the United States of America, a new country that championed freedom. It was a response to the government overreach and the violation of personal privacy that was a hallmark of British rule.

But after 9/11 and the Patriot Act, FISA 702 came into being in 2008. It is still being touted as only used against foreign actors, but it is ridiculously easy to tie any citizen to foreign actors who are already surveilled as a way of justifying surveillance on them. A workaround. Technically legal, but wholly unconstitutional.

A whopping 98 percent of FISA warrants are granted. You really think those would hold up to probable cause scrutiny?

Stop FISA 702! Insist that law enforcement meet probable cause before an Article III court to get a warrant for surveillance. Write to your senators and representatives and tell them that if they vote for FISA 702, you will not vote for them.