Jill Amack

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
Mar 25

I had zero privacy nearly twenty years before the FISA 702 law was enacted. My old-style land-line telephone was tapped; criminals were in and out of my house whenever I left it (they have copies of all my keys, even the new, high-security keys I replaced the original keys with, in a futile attempt to stop them from entering my house when I left it); there have been hidden microphones in and under my house, long before the damn FISA act was passed into law. The criminals do NOT need the FISA act to violate our privacy! They have NEVER needed it!

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D.E.W. Attacked's avatar
D.E.W. Attacked
Mar 27

And I mean these people watching me read this and passing by making noises right now. My neighborhood upstairs banging all morning. But non of it bothers me at all. I'm use to it. I been trying to figure out how they done something to me to make me hear ringing. It's 3 years of this now. But in the very beginning They've used technology through my walls and my gut kept making growling sounds and I couldn't control it. Maybe they was forcing pressure in my gut and that's causing the ringing. But also the remotely can make the ring louder. I just took my kids to Orlando. On the road maybe a hundred cars I drove behind or passed by did something where they line me up in their side mirror and they lift their arm up like they're rubbing their hair. If you're really being attacked be on the lookout for too much arm lifting and faking fixing of hair. Even bald people are doing it. I don't know what they're doing but a few times I felt chest pains and recently I felt ear pains. I can't get help and they are trying to take me out. They rammed my car once and I spent out and regained control almost hitting a pole and they kept going. 1 other person was with me that time. They had my own people take my phones that I tried to keep evidence in. I pray this end.

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