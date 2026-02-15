Happy birthday, dear Ana!

There are leaders who make you believe you can do more than you think you can.

Ana Toledo is one of them.

Now, to be fair, Ana was born to swim with sharks. Not just because she was born on the island of Puerto Rico, but because her father was an attorney and a law professor, so he swam in those waters. And he raised Ana to never be intimidated by sharks...but to confront them openly in court. So let's just say this is in her DNA.

But what I find extraordinary about her is not her prowess at that kind of battle (although it is extraordinary!), but her ability to convince others that they can do the same. I cannot count the number of times over the last year and a half that she has said to me, "Of course you can!" Probably thinking, but not saying, silly girl! :)

I have lived most of my life in books. Other people's stories. I was a huge reader when I was young, especially loving stories where ordinary people did extraordinary things. Now I edit novels for a living, so I am always immersed in what is happening in them, with a new set of characters and situations every week. It is the one thing I am truly brilliant at.

But it has limitations. For one thing, you expect real-life situations to resolve quickly and perfectly. And you grow accustomed to watching characters overcoming challenges and rising to the occasion. Inspirationally speaking, that is a good thing. But when it is you who must rise to the challenge, you find you are a little out of practice.

I was thrown into these waters in 2022. I spent the first two years completely terrified. When I finally found Targeted Justice in 2024 and met Richard, Ana, and Len in person, I was completely adrift. How could someone like me fight against the might and power of a government that had been weaponized against me? How would I even start?

Ana said, "Of course you can!" And she helped me become a volunteer. After a time she and Richard asked me to take over the government outreach. It had been five years since I had paid much attention at all to politics. I didn't even know the names of the players anymore. But they assured me how important this effort would be for us, and they said I could do it. So I did.

Was I the obvious choice for work like this? I would have chosen differently if it had been up to me, someone outgoing who could talk to anyone, someone who isn't intimidated in the halls of Congress, someone with a greater depth of knowledge of the issues. Ana believed all of that would come. She saw potential in me that I couldn't see, but I trusted her. And I'm so glad I did.

I've now proven to myself I could do it. When your life is all about oppression and hopelessness, proving you still have value is a precious thing. Proving that you can still fight is priceless. But you have to have the right team around you.

Did you know that dolphins will go up against sharks? You wouldn't think they'd stand a chance with their sweet, smiling faces and less-scary teeth. Ana recently told me a story about people swimming in the ocean near New Zealand in 2004. They were being approached by a Great White shark. A group of dolphins surrounded them, slapping their fins and swimming in circles, protecting them from the shark for around forty minutes. That is by no means the only story out there. I was amazed by it. Individually, those dolphins are helpless against a Great White. Together, they not only saved themselves but others.

This is who Ana Toledo is. In DC she is a dolphin swimming with sharks. But she cannot do it alone. She's creating a team she can count on, volunteers who will work not just for their own good, but for all of us. What she does in DC every day is dangerous. And she does it for more than just herself. If you can support her mission in any way--a kind message of encouragement, backing her up on social media, attending the monthly meeting in DC, donating at www.givesendgo.com/toledo--please do.

As someone who knows Ana personally, who has been encouraged and challenged by her, who has seen her incredible commitment to the work she is doing, I will follow her into the shark-infested waters. Will you join us? I encourage you to do your part, whatever it is, to help Ana do hers.

Feel free to wish Ana a happy birthday below!