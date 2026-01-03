I heard that song today, and it took me back to a time when everything seemed hopeless, where there was no clear path forward. Where nothing made sense. Was I weary? Yes. To my very bones. That song became my anthem.

I was in a psychiatric unit. I went in voluntarily, as my family was certain I had lost my mind. Spoiler alert: I hadn't. But the pain and heartache in that place was palpable, and so many patients had been wounded much more than I was.

I didn't know I was targeted. I was exhausted and afraid and my nervous system had been externally manipulated to simulate anxiety. I hadn't slept a normal night's sleep in around six weeks when I got there. I just wanted to feel safe again.

And I also wanted to understand what was happening to me. Why would people break in but not steal anything? Why would they disrupt my sleep with loud noises night after night? Why would they follow me around town acting threatening? Why was my house suddenly full of fleas? Why did my well suddenly quit with no signs of problems before? Why did my animals hide until they were sure it was safe to come out? Why did my cats watch the ceiling inside the house at night? Why were there vehicle tracks in my pasture that weren't from the rancher who used it?

No one could answer those questions.

One day, as part of our therapy, we were allowed to choose an encouraging song to play. I chose "Weary Traveler" by Jordan St. Cyr.

Weary traveler, beat down from the storms that you have weathered.

Feels like this road just might go on forever.

Carry on.

You keep on giving, but every day this world just keeps on taking.

Your tired heart is on the edge of breaking.

Carry on.

Weary traveler, restless soul.

You were never meant to walk this road alone.

It will all be worth it, so just hold on.

Weary traveler, you won't be weary long.

https://www.klove.com/music/artists/jordan-st-cyr/weary-traveler

It's been almost four years since that day. When I was released I asked my counselor how I would know if they were right and I was hallucinating or if I was right and it was really happening. She said that if I go home properly medicated (I was) and it happened again, it was real and not a hallucination. So I went home...and it happened again. And again. And again. I sold my home and moved away. Seven months later it started up in the new location. I moved again.

I finally learned I was a TI. And who was doing it, and why. And the answer to all of the questions I had asked before: to make me look crazy. They couldn't control all of the animals, though, and that was my confirmation that it wasn't happening just in my mind.

When I look back at that day, it could have been yesterday it feels so sharp in my mind. The emotions are crystal clear. But I'm not that helpless girl anymore, fearing for her sanity. I am now a warrior, fighting for my freedom and yours. Imperfectly, certainly. And with all the limitations that my damaged health imposes.

I am still weary. My body just shuts down from time to time. I miss deadlines. I lose things I need because I've hidden them too well. I get frustrated and give in to despair and listen to the lies they beam at me subliminally. But I never stop fighting.

"You were never meant to walk this road alone."

That's why I'm still here. Because I don't walk alone. God has seen me through so much, from far before the beginning of my targeting. There are times when He simply carries me. There is a great difference between God as a nice concept and a real person who carries you when you cannot go on. If you ask Him, He will carry you too.

Right now I'm recovering from the same strain of covid I've had five times since August 2024. Had it over Thanksgiving too. I've missed deadlines. I'm still sleeping a ton. My body is weary, and I relate to this song as much as ever. The constant bombardment of DEWs and frequencies makes my mind weary, and the constant setbacks. The people who do this to us want me to give up. I would love this to be the kind of battle I fight once and win, but it's not like that. It's every day, every hour, every minute.

Yes, we have a reason to be weary. This battle is so hard. Perhaps the hardest we will ever face. But it will all be worth it, so just hold on. I will too.